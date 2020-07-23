3008 Longleaf Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Such an adorable 1-story house with highly sought-after 4 bedroom open floor plan in Pine Ridge Estates! Newly installed high quality wide plank laminated wood floor in living room,family room and hallways. Beautiful mantle fireplace with Gas Logs and Starter. Split bedrooms for privacy. Remodeled Hall Bathroom. Home is close to community pool,easy access to 75, 121 and shopping. FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month. See supplement documents for details. Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. Occupied until July 31st. FOLLOW ALL COVID SHOWING PROCEDURES OR OCCUPANT WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY.