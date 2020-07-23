All apartments in McKinney
3008 Longleaf Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:16 AM

3008 Longleaf Drive

3008 Longleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Longleaf Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Such an adorable 1-story house with highly sought-after 4 bedroom open floor plan in Pine Ridge Estates! Newly installed high quality wide plank laminated wood floor in living room,family room and hallways. Beautiful mantle fireplace with Gas Logs and Starter. Split bedrooms for privacy. Remodeled Hall Bathroom. Home is close to community pool,easy access to 75, 121 and shopping. FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month. See supplement documents for details. Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. Occupied until July 31st. FOLLOW ALL COVID SHOWING PROCEDURES OR OCCUPANT WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Longleaf Drive have any available units?
3008 Longleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Longleaf Drive have?
Some of 3008 Longleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Longleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Longleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Longleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Longleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 3008 Longleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Longleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 3008 Longleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Longleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Longleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Longleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 3008 Longleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 3008 Longleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Longleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Longleaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
