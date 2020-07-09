2937 Sunset Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The best part of Mckinney, with mature trees. Golf course view, Golf course community. Tall ceilings. Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 dinings, 2 living room with a sunroom. Very large kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator and microwave. Lots of cabinets. Large utility room. 4th bedroom has built-in cabinets and can be used as an office. Large master bedroom closet. Eldorado country club nearby. You can join at your own cost and enjoy resort living. Please see the virtual tours. Pictures are staged.