Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and move in ready! Close to shopping, schools, and US 75, this one story house in a quiet neighborhood has fresh paint and luxury vinyl plank floors throughout with a great open floor plan. Master bedroom is split from other bedrooms. Rent includes lawn care, so truly easy maintenance. Owner requests no pets, please. Get this beauty before it's gone!