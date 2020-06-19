All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:05 AM

2820 bentwood Way

2820 Bentwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Bentwood Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
House will be ready for move in on Nov 1st, 2019. Amazing home situated on a wonderful greenbelt with fabulous views! open floor plan that flows well for entertaining & family gatherings. Master bdrm is on 1st floor with updated bath & shower! Home has abundance of storage as well as custom built shelving tho. The bkyd provides a wonderful space to grill & relax as you enjoy the private, covered patio with well established landscaping. Nice community has private lake with fountain, community pool, trail, and playground. Close to 75 and 380, walking distance to middle and high school. Near shopping and dinning. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 bentwood Way have any available units?
2820 bentwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 bentwood Way have?
Some of 2820 bentwood Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 bentwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
2820 bentwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 bentwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 2820 bentwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2820 bentwood Way offer parking?
No, 2820 bentwood Way does not offer parking.
Does 2820 bentwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 bentwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 bentwood Way have a pool?
Yes, 2820 bentwood Way has a pool.
Does 2820 bentwood Way have accessible units?
No, 2820 bentwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 bentwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 bentwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

