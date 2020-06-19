2820 bentwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

House will be ready for move in on Nov 1st, 2019. Amazing home situated on a wonderful greenbelt with fabulous views! open floor plan that flows well for entertaining & family gatherings. Master bdrm is on 1st floor with updated bath & shower! Home has abundance of storage as well as custom built shelving tho. The bkyd provides a wonderful space to grill & relax as you enjoy the private, covered patio with well established landscaping. Nice community has private lake with fountain, community pool, trail, and playground. Close to 75 and 380, walking distance to middle and high school. Near shopping and dinning. Come see it today!