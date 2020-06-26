2800 Woodstream Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

Absolute Elegance in this Dominion Classic Custom! Original owner completed a refresh on the interior decor! Soaring ceilings, hardwoods, 2 fireplaces, & attention to detail in the craftsmanship! C-shape floor plan, walls of windows & French Doors bring the outside into the spacious formals, living areas & luxurious sized Master Suite. Mstr bath and WI closet is divine envy! Guest Rm on 1st floor! Open Family Rm to Brkfst Bar & Nook, Chef's kitchen with mega cabinet space. Upstairs gameroom, built-in desk, 2ndary bedrooms are spacious & WI attic storage. Lg Cvrd patio & Ovrszd 3 car! Amazing Location by Valley Creek Park & Elem, 75 & 121, blocks from Eldorado CC & local conveniences for Today Active Lifestyle!