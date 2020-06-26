All apartments in McKinney
Location

2800 Woodstream Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Absolute Elegance in this Dominion Classic Custom! Original owner completed a refresh on the interior decor! Soaring ceilings, hardwoods, 2 fireplaces, & attention to detail in the craftsmanship! C-shape floor plan, walls of windows & French Doors bring the outside into the spacious formals, living areas & luxurious sized Master Suite. Mstr bath and WI closet is divine envy! Guest Rm on 1st floor! Open Family Rm to Brkfst Bar & Nook, Chef's kitchen with mega cabinet space. Upstairs gameroom, built-in desk, 2ndary bedrooms are spacious & WI attic storage. Lg Cvrd patio & Ovrszd 3 car! Amazing Location by Valley Creek Park & Elem, 75 & 121, blocks from Eldorado CC & local conveniences for Today Active Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Woodstream Lane have any available units?
2800 Woodstream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Woodstream Lane have?
Some of 2800 Woodstream Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Woodstream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Woodstream Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Woodstream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2800 Woodstream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2800 Woodstream Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Woodstream Lane offers parking.
Does 2800 Woodstream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Woodstream Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Woodstream Lane have a pool?
No, 2800 Woodstream Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Woodstream Lane have accessible units?
No, 2800 Woodstream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Woodstream Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Woodstream Lane has units with dishwashers.

