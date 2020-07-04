2718 Bordeaux Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Stunning 4 BR 2.5 bath home in sought after Vista Of Eldorado! Award-Winning McKinney ISD! Location! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms, recessed lighting, updated light fixtures, entire interior freshly painted, and much more! Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, brand new backsplash, island, eat-in kitchen, double oven, & stainless steel appliances with brand new dishwasher. Family room, office and dining have hardwood floors and kitchen has upgraded ceramic tile. Master bedroom suite has access to the backyard and bathroom has been updated with a glass walk-in shower. Large backyard with brand new retaining wall! Board on board fence for privacy! MUST SEE!