Last updated October 12 2019

2718 Bordeaux Drive

2718 Bordeaux Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Bordeaux Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Stunning 4 BR 2.5 bath home in sought after Vista Of Eldorado! Award-Winning McKinney ISD! Location! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious bedrooms, recessed lighting, updated light fixtures, entire interior freshly painted, and much more! Completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, brand new backsplash, island, eat-in kitchen, double oven, & stainless steel appliances with brand new dishwasher. Family room, office and dining have hardwood floors and kitchen has upgraded ceramic tile. Master bedroom suite has access to the backyard and bathroom has been updated with a glass walk-in shower. Large backyard with brand new retaining wall! Board on board fence for privacy! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Bordeaux Drive have any available units?
2718 Bordeaux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Bordeaux Drive have?
Some of 2718 Bordeaux Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Bordeaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Bordeaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Bordeaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Bordeaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2718 Bordeaux Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Bordeaux Drive offers parking.
Does 2718 Bordeaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Bordeaux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Bordeaux Drive have a pool?
No, 2718 Bordeaux Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Bordeaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 2718 Bordeaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Bordeaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 Bordeaux Drive has units with dishwashers.

