Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home close to shopping, schools, restaurants, and highways. Updated with wood floors, travertine in kitchen, nice and clean carpet in secondary beds, new granite, and new paint. Quiet neighborhood right on the golf course. Pets are case by case.