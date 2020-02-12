All apartments in McKinney
2707 Wind Road
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:20 PM

2707 Wind Road

2707 Wind Rdg · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2707 Wind Rdg, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Available 7/1/2019. Welcoming and radiant, this four bedroom single-story is located in a sought-after community. Home features open spaces, high ceilings, solid surface flooring in common areas and open patio. 4th bedroom is flexible, It can make a lovely nursery, en suite office or fourth bedroom. Living, family, Master bed and master bath all have views of the 8th hole on the Eldorado Golf Course!!! Smart Home, main rooms can be controlled with an app from your phone, Including lights, thermostat, and radio. Speaker are located in the kitchen, living room, master bath and office. Flat screen Tv with Apple TV in Mater Bath for your use! Extra features include landscape lighting, granite in baths & kitchen, designer light fixtures, updated hardware, wine fridge. Engineered hardwoods, plantation shutters and updated kitchen and bath cap off this lovely home. Pets are case by case fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Wind Road have any available units?
2707 Wind Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Wind Road have?
Some of 2707 Wind Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Wind Road currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Wind Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Wind Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2707 Wind Road is pet friendly.
Does 2707 Wind Road offer parking?
No, 2707 Wind Road does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Wind Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Wind Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Wind Road have a pool?
No, 2707 Wind Road does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Wind Road have accessible units?
No, 2707 Wind Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Wind Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Wind Road does not have units with dishwashers.

