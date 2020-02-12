2707 Wind Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Available 7/1/2019. Welcoming and radiant, this four bedroom single-story is located in a sought-after community. Home features open spaces, high ceilings, solid surface flooring in common areas and open patio. 4th bedroom is flexible, It can make a lovely nursery, en suite office or fourth bedroom. Living, family, Master bed and master bath all have views of the 8th hole on the Eldorado Golf Course!!! Smart Home, main rooms can be controlled with an app from your phone, Including lights, thermostat, and radio. Speaker are located in the kitchen, living room, master bath and office. Flat screen Tv with Apple TV in Mater Bath for your use! Extra features include landscape lighting, granite in baths & kitchen, designer light fixtures, updated hardware, wine fridge. Engineered hardwoods, plantation shutters and updated kitchen and bath cap off this lovely home. Pets are case by case fees may apply.