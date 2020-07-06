All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2612 Sierra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2612 Sierra Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:06 AM

2612 Sierra Drive

2612 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2612 Sierra Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous one story home ready for immediate occupancy. Home features solid surface floors throughout for easy maintenance. Electric range, stainless microwave and dishwasher. Open flowing floor plan. Corner wood burning fireplace will be nice to enjoy this winter. Utility-pantry combo offers plenty of space for adding mudroom cabinetry. Pets considered on case by case basis, non-smokers only. Great yard with sprinkler system for kids to play. We're wrapping up some landscaping in the front and have added some new sod in back, side and front. Beautiful Cypress tree brings added shade in the front during the hot summer days. Near McKinney North High School. Managed property. Application packet posted in NTREIS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 Sierra Drive have any available units?
2612 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 2612 Sierra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2612 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2612 Sierra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2612 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2612 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 2612 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 2612 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2612 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 2612 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center