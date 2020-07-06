2612 Sierra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous one story home ready for immediate occupancy. Home features solid surface floors throughout for easy maintenance. Electric range, stainless microwave and dishwasher. Open flowing floor plan. Corner wood burning fireplace will be nice to enjoy this winter. Utility-pantry combo offers plenty of space for adding mudroom cabinetry. Pets considered on case by case basis, non-smokers only. Great yard with sprinkler system for kids to play. We're wrapping up some landscaping in the front and have added some new sod in back, side and front. Beautiful Cypress tree brings added shade in the front during the hot summer days. Near McKinney North High School. Managed property. Application packet posted in NTREIS.