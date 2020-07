Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Well Maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Formal Dining & Living. Kitchen Open To Living Area, Woodflooring in Entry throughout to Kitchen and Hallways. Open Floor Plan with High Ceilings. Extra Large Game Room Up. All Rooms are Large. Enjoy Stonebridge Amenities and home is within walking distance to award winning Bennett Elementary. Great Value! Dont Miss it!