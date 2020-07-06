All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:30 AM

2509 Lake Meadow Dr

2509 Lake Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Lake Meadow Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful House for rent with the pool in McKinney. - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom home fort lease in McKinney.

This property have a little over 2100 sq ft. Large living room with a wood burning fire place. Very specious kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, electric range and microwave. All three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs with additional TV/Game room. Decent size closets in each room. This property have a large backyard with a decent size pool. Pool Maintenance is included in the rent.

Please see the video of this property at: https://youtu.be/RNER38YhIyk

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427

(RLNE4379807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Lake Meadow Dr have any available units?
2509 Lake Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Lake Meadow Dr have?
Some of 2509 Lake Meadow Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Lake Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Lake Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Lake Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Lake Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Lake Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 2509 Lake Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Lake Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Lake Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Lake Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2509 Lake Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 2509 Lake Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 2509 Lake Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Lake Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 Lake Meadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

