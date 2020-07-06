2509 Lake Meadow Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool fireplace game room microwave

Beautiful House for rent with the pool in McKinney. - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom home fort lease in McKinney.



This property have a little over 2100 sq ft. Large living room with a wood burning fire place. Very specious kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, electric range and microwave. All three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are upstairs with additional TV/Game room. Decent size closets in each room. This property have a large backyard with a decent size pool. Pool Maintenance is included in the rent.



Please see the video of this property at: https://youtu.be/RNER38YhIyk



(RLNE4379807)