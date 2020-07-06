2432 Sierra Drive

Amenities
RARE FIND !! Single Story In The High Pointe Subdivision in McKinney.Beautifully Updated Home.Great Floor Plan: 3 Beds, 2 Baths, Game Room, Study.Large Master Bedroom Suite,Master Bath Has Been Updated to Include Tile Throughout, His and Hers Sinks,GardenTub And Has A Huge Shower. Spacious Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space, and a Breakfast Nook. Large Family Room With A Brick Fireplace. Painted in Today’s Designer Colors. Absolutely Stunning Wood Floors and New Carpet. Huge Private Backyard - Perfect For Entertaining. McKinney ISD! Super easy access to 75 and 380.Less than 5 Mins Drive to Target, Costco , Cinemark, 24 Hour Fitness and More. It's Truely Must See !