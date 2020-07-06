All apartments in McKinney
2432 Sierra Drive

2432 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Sierra Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
game room
parking
garage
RARE FIND !! Single Story In The High Pointe Subdivision in McKinney.Beautifully Updated Home.Great Floor Plan: 3 Beds, 2 Baths, Game Room, Study.Large Master Bedroom Suite,Master Bath Has Been Updated to Include Tile Throughout, His and Hers Sinks,GardenTub And Has A Huge Shower. Spacious Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances, Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space, and a Breakfast Nook. Large Family Room With A Brick Fireplace. Painted in Today’s Designer Colors. Absolutely Stunning Wood Floors and New Carpet. Huge Private Backyard - Perfect For Entertaining. McKinney ISD! Super easy access to 75 and 380.Less than 5 Mins Drive to Target, Costco , Cinemark, 24 Hour Fitness and More. It's Truely Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Sierra Drive have any available units?
2432 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 2432 Sierra Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2432 Sierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2432 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 2432 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2432 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 2432 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 2432 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2432 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.

