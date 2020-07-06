All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
2417 Glenhaven Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 8:40 AM

2417 Glenhaven Drive

2417 Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Glenhaven Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
New stainless steal appliances added Dec.1 with refridgerator. Very well kept, open floor plan home has vinyl plank flooring in the dining room, great room, and hall ways. The spacious covered patio is great for a family BBQ. The living room area is perfect for entertaining with an open concept and beautiful brick featured fireplace. This home has pretty landscaping and a nice wood fenced in back yard. The laundry room is separate and is a nice size, not a walk through which is definitely a benefit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2417 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2417 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2417 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2417 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2417 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2417 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2417 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

