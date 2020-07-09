2404 Lakeview Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Beautiful 2 story 3 bed, 2.5 bath locating in the heart of McKinney, TX. Amazing kitchen with plenty of cabinet space that opens up to the dining room with convenient built in cabinets. Half bath has a lovely vanity and beautiful framed mirror. Master bedroom is located on the 2nd level and has large walk in closets with built in shelves and plenty of hanging space. Master bathroom has beautiful floating shelves and dual sinks. Beautiful flooring throughout. Utility room for full size washer and dryer with shelf and hanging bar. Fenced dog run located in the rear with covered parking.