Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2404 Lakeview Circle
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:03 PM

2404 Lakeview Circle

2404 Lakeview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Lakeview Circle, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Beautiful 2 story 3 bed, 2.5 bath locating in the heart of McKinney, TX. Amazing kitchen with plenty of cabinet space that opens up to the dining room with convenient built in cabinets. Half bath has a lovely vanity and beautiful framed mirror. Master bedroom is located on the 2nd level and has large walk in closets with built in shelves and plenty of hanging space. Master bathroom has beautiful floating shelves and dual sinks. Beautiful flooring throughout. Utility room for full size washer and dryer with shelf and hanging bar. Fenced dog run located in the rear with covered parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Lakeview Circle have any available units?
2404 Lakeview Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Lakeview Circle have?
Some of 2404 Lakeview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Lakeview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Lakeview Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Lakeview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Lakeview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Lakeview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Lakeview Circle offers parking.
Does 2404 Lakeview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 Lakeview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Lakeview Circle have a pool?
No, 2404 Lakeview Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Lakeview Circle have accessible units?
No, 2404 Lakeview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Lakeview Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Lakeview Circle has units with dishwashers.

