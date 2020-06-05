All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
2401 Aberdeen Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:16 AM

2401 Aberdeen Avenue

2401 Aberdeen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Aberdeen Avenue, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
tennis court
Here it is! 4 Bedroom home is situated on corner lot in Stonebridge Ranch! Gourmet kitchen offers island, breakfast bar, window seat, convection oven, black appliances and breakfast nook. Large family room with fireplace. Master suite is down and features Jetted tub, separate shower, vanity and dual sinks. 3 spacious bedrooms and game room upstairs! Large fenced backyard with patio. 2 Community pools, golf, tennis courts, park, beach club and more!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Aberdeen Avenue have any available units?
2401 Aberdeen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Aberdeen Avenue have?
Some of 2401 Aberdeen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Aberdeen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Aberdeen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Aberdeen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Aberdeen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2401 Aberdeen Avenue offer parking?
No, 2401 Aberdeen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Aberdeen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Aberdeen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Aberdeen Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Aberdeen Avenue has a pool.
Does 2401 Aberdeen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2401 Aberdeen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Aberdeen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Aberdeen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

