2401 Aberdeen Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pool tennis court fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool tennis court

Here it is! 4 Bedroom home is situated on corner lot in Stonebridge Ranch! Gourmet kitchen offers island, breakfast bar, window seat, convection oven, black appliances and breakfast nook. Large family room with fireplace. Master suite is down and features Jetted tub, separate shower, vanity and dual sinks. 3 spacious bedrooms and game room upstairs! Large fenced backyard with patio. 2 Community pools, golf, tennis courts, park, beach club and more!

Here it is! 4 bedroom home situated on a corner lot in Stonebridge Ranch! Gourmet kitchen offers island, breakfast bar, window seat, convection oven, black appliances and breakfast nook. Large family room with fireplace. Master suite is down and features Jetted tub, separate shower, vanity and dual sinks. 3 spacious bedrooms and game room upstairs! Large fenced backyard with patio. 2 Community pools, golf, tennis courts, park, beach club and more!