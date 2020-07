Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location, Location, Location. This one-story home is large corner lot and ready to move in! 4 bedrooms with study and formal dining room! Enjoy granite countertops in kitchen with eat-in island and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living room with pre-wired for surround sound and fireplace. Relax in covered patio in the backyard. Recently purchased Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included in the property. Dog park in the community.