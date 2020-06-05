2221 Wisteria Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home conveniently located across from McKissick Park, Vega Elementary & walking distance from Collin College Mckinney! Fabulous open concept family room links kitchen and dining area. Great sized master suite with double sinks and nice sized walk-in closet. Split secondary bedrooms each offer walk in closets for great storage space. Recently updated new wood look tile flooring and light fixtures. Great access to US 380 & HW 75! Tremendous house; You can't miss it!!!