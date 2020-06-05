All apartments in McKinney
2221 Wisteria Way

2221 Wisteria Way · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Wisteria Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home conveniently located across from McKissick Park, Vega Elementary & walking distance from Collin College Mckinney! Fabulous open concept family room links kitchen and dining area. Great sized master suite with double sinks and nice sized walk-in closet. Split secondary bedrooms each offer walk in closets for great storage space. Recently updated new wood look tile flooring and light fixtures. Great access to US 380 & HW 75! Tremendous house; You can't miss it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Wisteria Way have any available units?
2221 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 2221 Wisteria Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2221 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Wisteria Way offers parking.
Does 2221 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 2221 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 2221 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Wisteria Way has units with dishwashers.

