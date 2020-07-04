Nice home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on a culdesac. This home is within walking distance to the soccer field park. The garage has been converted into a media room-playroom. The house has a nice large yard for your gatherings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2200 Brookview Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
What amenities does 2200 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 2200 Brookview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.