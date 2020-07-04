All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2200 Brookview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2200 Brookview Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:19 AM

2200 Brookview Drive

2200 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2200 Brookview Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Nice home with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on a culdesac. This home is within walking distance to the soccer field park.
The garage has been converted into a media room-playroom. The house has a nice large yard for your gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Brookview Drive have any available units?
2200 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 2200 Brookview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Brookview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2200 Brookview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Brookview Drive offers parking.
Does 2200 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Brookview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 2200 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2200 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Brookview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center