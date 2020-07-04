1908 Kyle Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

East facing home ready for immediate occupancy! Large kitchen with tons of storage open to living area, great for entertaining. Nestled on a quiet street w nice size backyard and no neighbors directly behind you. Recently updated w quartz counter tops, new roof and freshly painted. Bedroom and full bath downstairs, perfect for parents or guests. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms as well as the master suite. Large game room is located above the garage and has a barn door. Garage has epoxy floors and wall unit for heating and cooling. Zoned for Frisco ISD. Located close to neighborhood parks, playground, splash pad and community pool. Minutes from Highway 380, Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway.