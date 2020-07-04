All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1908 Kyle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1908 Kyle Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:24 PM

1908 Kyle Drive

1908 Kyle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1908 Kyle Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
East facing home ready for immediate occupancy! Large kitchen with tons of storage open to living area, great for entertaining. Nestled on a quiet street w nice size backyard and no neighbors directly behind you. Recently updated w quartz counter tops, new roof and freshly painted. Bedroom and full bath downstairs, perfect for parents or guests. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms as well as the master suite. Large game room is located above the garage and has a barn door. Garage has epoxy floors and wall unit for heating and cooling. Zoned for Frisco ISD. Located close to neighborhood parks, playground, splash pad and community pool. Minutes from Highway 380, Highway 121 and Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Kyle Drive have any available units?
1908 Kyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Kyle Drive have?
Some of 1908 Kyle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Kyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Kyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Kyle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Kyle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1908 Kyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Kyle Drive offers parking.
Does 1908 Kyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1908 Kyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Kyle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1908 Kyle Drive has a pool.
Does 1908 Kyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1908 Kyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Kyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Kyle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center