1720 Woodbridge Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 6:19 PM

1720 Woodbridge Drive

1720 Woodbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Woodbridge Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
Lease this stunning 3 level estate in Private Gated community on a 1.3 acre park-like homesite with fountains-waterfalls-stone paths, and bridge over creek. Gorgeous PebbleTec Pool with hot tub-waterfall-grotto, new pool pump & heater. 7111sf includes a finished 2200sf walk-out basement with media room, kitchenette, living-gameroom, BR & full bath, great for multi-gen living or entertaining! Lg Balcony overlooks pool and trees, close to Eldorado CC for golfers. 1st floor Master, updated bath. Wood floors, new carpet, paint, tall ceilings, all upgraded LowE vinyl windows, 3 recent AC units. Your own piece of paradise right in McKinney! This is a must see! ALSO OWNER-FIN AVAIL W-20% DOWN! Lease-to-own avail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Woodbridge Drive have any available units?
1720 Woodbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Woodbridge Drive have?
Some of 1720 Woodbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Woodbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Woodbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Woodbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Woodbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1720 Woodbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1720 Woodbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Woodbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Woodbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Woodbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Woodbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1720 Woodbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1720 Woodbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Woodbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 Woodbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

