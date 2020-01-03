1720 Woodbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool hot tub media room

Lease this stunning 3 level estate in Private Gated community on a 1.3 acre park-like homesite with fountains-waterfalls-stone paths, and bridge over creek. Gorgeous PebbleTec Pool with hot tub-waterfall-grotto, new pool pump & heater. 7111sf includes a finished 2200sf walk-out basement with media room, kitchenette, living-gameroom, BR & full bath, great for multi-gen living or entertaining! Lg Balcony overlooks pool and trees, close to Eldorado CC for golfers. 1st floor Master, updated bath. Wood floors, new carpet, paint, tall ceilings, all upgraded LowE vinyl windows, 3 recent AC units. Your own piece of paradise right in McKinney! This is a must see! ALSO OWNER-FIN AVAIL W-20% DOWN! Lease-to-own avail