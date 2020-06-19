1512 Wysong Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated single-story Home minutes from Downtown McKinney. Inside you will find a spacious open floor plan with a kitchen island and dining room all open to family room. Perfect for large family gatherings. A few of the many upgrades include beautiful hardwood floors throughout home, Fully remodeled bath rooms,Fresh paint inside and out, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, Privacy fence plus many more updates. Corner lot with a large backyard ideal for enthusiastic cooks plenty of room to entertain family and friends or for the kids to play. Come and make this house your home.