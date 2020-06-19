All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

1512 Wysong Drive

1512 Wysong Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Wysong Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated single-story Home minutes from Downtown McKinney. Inside you will find a spacious open floor plan with a kitchen island and dining room all open to family room. Perfect for large family gatherings. A few of the many upgrades include beautiful hardwood floors throughout home, Fully remodeled bath rooms,Fresh paint inside and out, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting, Privacy fence plus many more updates. Corner lot with a large backyard ideal for enthusiastic cooks plenty of room to entertain family and friends or for the kids to play. Come and make this house your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Wysong Drive have any available units?
1512 Wysong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Wysong Drive have?
Some of 1512 Wysong Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Wysong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Wysong Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Wysong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Wysong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1512 Wysong Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Wysong Drive offers parking.
Does 1512 Wysong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Wysong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Wysong Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 Wysong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Wysong Drive have accessible units?
No, 1512 Wysong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Wysong Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Wysong Drive has units with dishwashers.

