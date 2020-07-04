All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:11 AM

1421 Lauren Creek Lane

1421 Lauren Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Lauren Creek Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
DR Horton,2 story,bright open flr plan with high ceilings located in coveted Frisco ISD.This home features an open kitchen view from formal dining to the family room for easy mingling.Spacious master bedroom on the 1st floor overlooks the oversize backyard.2nd floor boasts a large gameroom with 2 bdrms & 1 bath.Bdrm 3 has a private attached balcony overlooking the yard & an open field at the back. SS appliances,Granite cntrtp work space,gas cktp,separate utilities rm,oversize master bathroom with his & her vanity comes with the lease.Enjoy Community Living with a Resort style pools,separate pool for adults & kids(with slides),optional Golf Club & close to Apex cntr.Fridge,washer & dryer conveys with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

