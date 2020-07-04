1421 Lauren Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

DR Horton,2 story,bright open flr plan with high ceilings located in coveted Frisco ISD.This home features an open kitchen view from formal dining to the family room for easy mingling.Spacious master bedroom on the 1st floor overlooks the oversize backyard.2nd floor boasts a large gameroom with 2 bdrms & 1 bath.Bdrm 3 has a private attached balcony overlooking the yard & an open field at the back. SS appliances,Granite cntrtp work space,gas cktp,separate utilities rm,oversize master bathroom with his & her vanity comes with the lease.Enjoy Community Living with a Resort style pools,separate pool for adults & kids(with slides),optional Golf Club & close to Apex cntr.Fridge,washer & dryer conveys with the lease.