1208 Nocona Drive

This stylish residence is nestled on a large level lot with close access to Naomi Press Elementary. As well, it is conveniently located to neighborhood parks and walking paths. The home comes complete with two living rooms, (one up and one down), a large open concept, yet welcoming kitchen & dining area with separate breakfast nook, two and half bathrooms, four bedrooms, a study and a laundry! Come take a look at everything this home has to offer all while being minutes from shopping, schools and transport with the convenient access of highway 75.