All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1208 Nocona Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1208 Nocona Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1208 Nocona Drive

1208 Nocona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1208 Nocona Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stylish residence is nestled on a large level lot with close access to Naomi Press Elementary. As well, it is conveniently located to neighborhood parks and walking paths. The home comes complete with two living rooms, (one up and one down), a large open concept, yet welcoming kitchen & dining area with separate breakfast nook, two and half bathrooms, four bedrooms, a study and a laundry! Come take a look at everything this home has to offer all while being minutes from shopping, schools and transport with the convenient access of highway 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Nocona Drive have any available units?
1208 Nocona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Nocona Drive have?
Some of 1208 Nocona Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Nocona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Nocona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Nocona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Nocona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1208 Nocona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Nocona Drive offers parking.
Does 1208 Nocona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Nocona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Nocona Drive have a pool?
No, 1208 Nocona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Nocona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1208 Nocona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Nocona Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Nocona Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center