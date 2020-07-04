1116 Seclusion Cove Drive

Amenities

FRISCO ISD. Stunning and well maintained 1.5 story home located in the sought of the Reserve at Westridge. Within a short 5 min walk to both the Scott Elementary and the amazing waterpark and amenity center. The 3bd 3 bth home has an open floor plan design with hardwood floors, neutral paint throughout and a gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fire place. Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Huge Master suite wit garden tub and a stand up shower. 2nd story boasts a large game room with walk in closet and full bathroom that can be used as a second master bedroom or 4th bedroom.