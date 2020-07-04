All apartments in McKinney
1116 Seclusion Cove Drive

1116 Seclusion Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Seclusion Cove Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
FRISCO ISD. Stunning and well maintained 1.5 story home located in the sought of the Reserve at Westridge. Within a short 5 min walk to both the Scott Elementary and the amazing waterpark and amenity center. The 3bd 3 bth home has an open floor plan design with hardwood floors, neutral paint throughout and a gorgeous floor to ceiling stone fire place. Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances. Huge Master suite wit garden tub and a stand up shower. 2nd story boasts a large game room with walk in closet and full bathroom that can be used as a second master bedroom or 4th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive have any available units?
1116 Seclusion Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive have?
Some of 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Seclusion Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Seclusion Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

