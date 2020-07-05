Amenities

1111 Hyde Park Drive Available 07/04/20 Adorable Mckinney Home with POOL!! - Newly updated 3 bed with 2 updated baths with granite, tile, master bath double vanity, guest, etc! Adorable kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space with elevated bar top. SS frig included. Large two car garage and large utility area. Tons of natural light and a quaint backyard with a beautiful pool. This home is perfectly situated in Mckinney for the school district as well as food, shopping, entertainment, etc. MUST SEE!!



