10832 Calvert Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

New Luxury home built for Lease. Great location with easy access to DNT. Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Gas cooking and built-in microwave. Large front entry 2 car garage. Luxurious Master bedroom suite with soaring volume ceiling and walk-in closets. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, linen closet, & over-sized shower with seat. Laundry room. Three other bedrooms and a full bathroom. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.