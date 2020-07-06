10832 Calvert Place

Amenities
New Luxury home built for Lease. Great location with easy access to DNT. Large living room with beautiful hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. Gas cooking and built-in microwave. Large front entry 2 car garage. Luxurious Master bedroom suite with soaring volume ceiling and walk-in closets. Master bathroom includes dual sinks, linen closet, & over-sized shower with seat. Laundry room. Three other bedrooms and a full bathroom. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.