10825 Brownwood Place

Amenities
Excellent home in McKinney within half a mile of 380 and Easy commute to 75, 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Brand new home, with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths.Brick and Stone elevation. Kitchen features built in stainless appliances with granite counters overlooking breakfast and family room. Open kitchen with large Island & SS appliances, vent system,gorgeous fireplace, neutral colors. New LG fridge, washer & dryer part of the home. Easy to maintain one-story home. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood with parks and playground. In the highly-rated Prosper school district!Walking trail and pool is close by. Golf course at a discount membership price is included in the amenities.