All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10825 Brownwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10825 Brownwood Place
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

10825 Brownwood Place

10825 Brownwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10825 Brownwood Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Excellent home in McKinney within half a mile of 380 and Easy commute to 75, 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Brand new home, with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths.Brick and Stone elevation. Kitchen features built in stainless appliances with granite counters overlooking breakfast and family room. Open kitchen with large Island & SS appliances, vent system,gorgeous fireplace, neutral colors. New LG fridge, washer & dryer part of the home. Easy to maintain one-story home. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood with parks and playground. In the highly-rated Prosper school district!Walking trail and pool is close by. Golf course at a discount membership price is included in the amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 Brownwood Place have any available units?
10825 Brownwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10825 Brownwood Place have?
Some of 10825 Brownwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 Brownwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
10825 Brownwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 Brownwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 10825 Brownwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10825 Brownwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 10825 Brownwood Place offers parking.
Does 10825 Brownwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10825 Brownwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 Brownwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 10825 Brownwood Place has a pool.
Does 10825 Brownwood Place have accessible units?
No, 10825 Brownwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 Brownwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10825 Brownwood Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center