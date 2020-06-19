10825 Brownwood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Excellent home in McKinney within half a mile of 380 and Easy commute to 75, 121 and Dallas North Tollway. Brand new home, with 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths.Brick and Stone elevation. Kitchen features built in stainless appliances with granite counters overlooking breakfast and family room. Open kitchen with large Island & SS appliances, vent system,gorgeous fireplace, neutral colors. New LG fridge, washer & dryer part of the home. Easy to maintain one-story home. Beautiful, quiet neighborhood with parks and playground. In the highly-rated Prosper school district!Walking trail and pool is close by. Golf course at a discount membership price is included in the amenities.