All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1024 Piedmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1024 Piedmont Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1024 Piedmont Drive

1024 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1024 Piedmont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful One-Story house in the Prestigious Highly Rated Prosper ISD! The house is located near shopping, neighborhood restaurants and parks! This is an elegant classical house with a great open floor plan, high ceilings and an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops! The OPEN FLOOR PLAN includes a dining area and large family room with a warm fireplace connected to the kitchen! Large Master bedroom has a good size bathroom with a walk-in closet! Master is separate from the other two bedrooms and guest bathroom! House has new laminate flooring and ceramic tile flooring throughout the house! The backyard is a good size, has a patio for BBQ and ready for family entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
1024 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 1024 Piedmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1024 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1024 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center