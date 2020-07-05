1024 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful One-Story house in the Prestigious Highly Rated Prosper ISD! The house is located near shopping, neighborhood restaurants and parks! This is an elegant classical house with a great open floor plan, high ceilings and an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops! The OPEN FLOOR PLAN includes a dining area and large family room with a warm fireplace connected to the kitchen! Large Master bedroom has a good size bathroom with a walk-in closet! Master is separate from the other two bedrooms and guest bathroom! House has new laminate flooring and ceramic tile flooring throughout the house! The backyard is a good size, has a patio for BBQ and ready for family entertainment!