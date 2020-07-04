10228 Olivia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautifully updated home in The Heights at Westridge with FRISCO SCHOOLS! Great natural light with open floor plan and wood floors throughout the home, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher. 3 bedroom 2 full baths with plenty of extra space in master bedroom. LARGE covered patio in backyard with recessed lighting-dimmer and fan. Plenty of grass space in the backyard for the family to enjoy. Access to community pools, close to parks and schools. Nest Thermostat. Not your typical rental home! No Sign in Yard.