Last updated April 24 2019

1016 Scenic Hills Drive

1016 Scenic Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Scenic Hills Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Rare Opportunity! Upscale house built in 2016, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths house located on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Large bedrooms. Plenty of natural lighting. Dimmable energy efficient LED recessed lighting through entire house including four in each bedroom. New HVAC systems. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs living area, new carpets. Upgraded master bath. Extra large kitchen, extra large closets, extra large game room, wet bar. Wifi Irrigation System, NO neighbors behind with views of greenbelt, two car garage, high end doors, only minutes away from McKinney Boyd high school, Easy assess to new Kroger, Trader Joe's, Hwy 75 and 380. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Scenic Hills Drive have any available units?
1016 Scenic Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Scenic Hills Drive have?
Some of 1016 Scenic Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Scenic Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Scenic Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Scenic Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Scenic Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1016 Scenic Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Scenic Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 1016 Scenic Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Scenic Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Scenic Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 1016 Scenic Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Scenic Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 1016 Scenic Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Scenic Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Scenic Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.

