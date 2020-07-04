1016 Scenic Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage internet access

Rare Opportunity! Upscale house built in 2016, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths house located on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Large bedrooms. Plenty of natural lighting. Dimmable energy efficient LED recessed lighting through entire house including four in each bedroom. New HVAC systems. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring throughout downstairs living area, new carpets. Upgraded master bath. Extra large kitchen, extra large closets, extra large game room, wet bar. Wifi Irrigation System, NO neighbors behind with views of greenbelt, two car garage, high end doors, only minutes away from McKinney Boyd high school, Easy assess to new Kroger, Trader Joe's, Hwy 75 and 380. Available now!