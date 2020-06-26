All apartments in McKinney
10109 Bridgewater Drive
10109 Bridgewater Drive

10109 Bridgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10109 Bridgewater Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Leasing at its finest! A stunning 1 story home in Valor Point at Westridge is a home that fits your lifestyle. Enter through the beautiful front door to this immaculately maintained newer home in a desirable, family-friendly neighborhood. Walking distance to the new Jack and June Furr Elementary School in PROSPER ISD. Enjoy a neighborhood pool that is like a water park, separate adult pool, ducks on the pond and many amenities offered. Convenient access to all major roads, shopping, and dining choices. Enjoy the East facing covered front porch and extended back patio in this single-family home with a great floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10109 Bridgewater Drive have any available units?
10109 Bridgewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10109 Bridgewater Drive have?
Some of 10109 Bridgewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10109 Bridgewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10109 Bridgewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10109 Bridgewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10109 Bridgewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10109 Bridgewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10109 Bridgewater Drive offers parking.
Does 10109 Bridgewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10109 Bridgewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10109 Bridgewater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10109 Bridgewater Drive has a pool.
Does 10109 Bridgewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 10109 Bridgewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10109 Bridgewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10109 Bridgewater Drive has units with dishwashers.

