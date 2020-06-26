10109 Bridgewater Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Leasing at its finest! A stunning 1 story home in Valor Point at Westridge is a home that fits your lifestyle. Enter through the beautiful front door to this immaculately maintained newer home in a desirable, family-friendly neighborhood. Walking distance to the new Jack and June Furr Elementary School in PROSPER ISD. Enjoy a neighborhood pool that is like a water park, separate adult pool, ducks on the pond and many amenities offered. Convenient access to all major roads, shopping, and dining choices. Enjoy the East facing covered front porch and extended back patio in this single-family home with a great floor plan.