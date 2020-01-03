10052 Eagle Pass Place

Amenities

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the McKinney area. The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard! The interior offers hard floor throughout most of the home minus the bedrooms. The kitchen comes with beautiful granite countertops and a fridge. The bedrooms have plenty of space for activities! The masterbathroom comes with a separate shower and tub and a his and her sink. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.