10052 Eagle Pass Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:48 AM

10052 Eagle Pass Place

10052 Eagle Pass Place · No Longer Available
Location

10052 Eagle Pass Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the McKinney area. The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard! The interior offers hard floor throughout most of the home minus the bedrooms. The kitchen comes with beautiful granite countertops and a fridge. The bedrooms have plenty of space for activities! The masterbathroom comes with a separate shower and tub and a his and her sink. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10052 Eagle Pass Place have any available units?
10052 Eagle Pass Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 10052 Eagle Pass Place currently offering any rent specials?
10052 Eagle Pass Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10052 Eagle Pass Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10052 Eagle Pass Place is pet friendly.
Does 10052 Eagle Pass Place offer parking?
No, 10052 Eagle Pass Place does not offer parking.
Does 10052 Eagle Pass Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10052 Eagle Pass Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10052 Eagle Pass Place have a pool?
No, 10052 Eagle Pass Place does not have a pool.
Does 10052 Eagle Pass Place have accessible units?
No, 10052 Eagle Pass Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10052 Eagle Pass Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10052 Eagle Pass Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10052 Eagle Pass Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10052 Eagle Pass Place does not have units with air conditioning.

