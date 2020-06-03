All apartments in McKinney
100 Sparrow Hawk
Last updated August 9 2019 at 6:38 PM

100 Sparrow Hawk

100 Sparrow Hawk Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Stonebridge Ranch
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Location

100 Sparrow Hawk Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Darling built home in the heart of Stonebridge Ranch of McKinney. 4 bed, 2 bath w lots of upgrades. This home has lots of charm and a great flow! The Kitchen has granite counters, stainless and black appliances, double oven, black granite sink and a large pantry. Living room has hardwood floors, a great built in and a brick fireplace with a mantle. Master is secluded with on suite bath, dual sinks, granite, soaking tub, walk in shower. HUGE Master Walk in Closet! Secondary bedrooms are ideal for kids or guests. Bedrooms all have ceiling fans. Secondary bath has granite counter. Oversized culdesac backyard and extended concrete patio. Stonebridge Ranch Amenities. NO SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Sparrow Hawk have any available units?
100 Sparrow Hawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Sparrow Hawk have?
Some of 100 Sparrow Hawk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Sparrow Hawk currently offering any rent specials?
100 Sparrow Hawk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Sparrow Hawk pet-friendly?
No, 100 Sparrow Hawk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 100 Sparrow Hawk offer parking?
Yes, 100 Sparrow Hawk offers parking.
Does 100 Sparrow Hawk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Sparrow Hawk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Sparrow Hawk have a pool?
No, 100 Sparrow Hawk does not have a pool.
Does 100 Sparrow Hawk have accessible units?
No, 100 Sparrow Hawk does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Sparrow Hawk have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Sparrow Hawk does not have units with dishwashers.

