100 Sparrow Hawk

Awesome Darling built home in the heart of Stonebridge Ranch of McKinney. 4 bed, 2 bath w lots of upgrades. This home has lots of charm and a great flow! The Kitchen has granite counters, stainless and black appliances, double oven, black granite sink and a large pantry. Living room has hardwood floors, a great built in and a brick fireplace with a mantle. Master is secluded with on suite bath, dual sinks, granite, soaking tub, walk in shower. HUGE Master Walk in Closet! Secondary bedrooms are ideal for kids or guests. Bedrooms all have ceiling fans. Secondary bath has granite counter. Oversized culdesac backyard and extended concrete patio. Stonebridge Ranch Amenities. NO SMOKING.