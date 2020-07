Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool elevator garage parking basketball court bbq/grill business center coffee bar conference room courtyard game room internet access internet cafe new construction volleyball court yoga

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Coming home to a Villaggio Apartments, where you can experience luxury living at its finest. Our residents here at Villaggio enjoy a tranquil community atmosphere along with the many amenities of their upgraded apartment homes.



From abundant green space and water features to the sophisticated clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool, there is plenty to admire in the community. Each of our apartment homes features an open-concept floor plan with upscale touches like granite countertops, hardwood-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, bay windows, a kitchen island, and an in-unit washer and dryer.



Just outside of our community, residents enjoy easy access to numerous grocery stores, restaurants, parks, and other suburban conveniences. Close proximity to Highway 360 and U.S. 287 connects our community to all that the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex has to offer.



Welcome Home – This is Luxe Living.