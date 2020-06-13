77 Apartments for rent in Mansfield, TX with balcony
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 61
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 20
The funny thing is that the city originally assumed the name of "Mansfeild" after the two men who played a huge role in the town's development, R.S. Man and Julian Feild. However, so many people spelled that name incorrectly that eventually the city became known as Mansfield. It's just easier than constantly correcting folks.
As long as you can ignore the misspelling, you can have a ball in Mansfield, whether that be catching a show at Farr Best Theater, swimming at Hawaiian Falls or dining at Steven's Garden Grill. Mansfield is very much enveloped in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and that's part of what makes the city shine. You get small-town charm with proximity to the big city. Mansfield isn't short on its own entertainment as well. For the folks who make their home in this Texas town, Mansfield satisfies in every way. If there is ever a day when it doesn't, there's plenty in the surrounding area. Mansfield's location, attractions and unique pace make it a worthy town to unpack your bags and chill.
Having trouble with Craigslist Mansfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mansfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.