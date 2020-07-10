911 Kingston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this fantastic- well maintained- Walnut Creek Valley addition- single story Golf Course home with multiple living areas, split master bedroom, recently renovated bathrooms, separate golf cart garage, huge covered back patio with spectacular panoramic views of the golf course and more!!! Great location in highly desired Mansfield High school attendance zone, and just minutes to Walnut Creek Country Club, major restaurants, shopping areas and highway 287!!! (more photos will be uploaded once the interior painting has been completed)