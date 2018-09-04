All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

911 Bayshore Drive

911 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

911 Bayshore Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL home in Mansfield ISD walking distance to Joe Pool Lake. Super clean with NEW Granite countertops in the kitchen. THREE large living areas. Cooks delight kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, and additional pantry. Charming breakfast nook overlooks large lush back yard. Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings,dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. All guest bedrooms are good sized with ceiling fans and 2 inch blinds in all windows. Upstairs game room is perfect for the kids. Extensive landscaping and full automatic sprinkler system. Community Park, playground with BBQ grills and picnic tables. Mansfield ISD! Hurry this will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Bayshore Drive have any available units?
911 Bayshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Bayshore Drive have?
Some of 911 Bayshore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Bayshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
911 Bayshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Bayshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 911 Bayshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 911 Bayshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 911 Bayshore Drive offers parking.
Does 911 Bayshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Bayshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Bayshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 911 Bayshore Drive has a pool.
Does 911 Bayshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 911 Bayshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Bayshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Bayshore Drive has units with dishwashers.

