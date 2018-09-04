911 Bayshore Drive

Amenities

ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL home in Mansfield ISD walking distance to Joe Pool Lake. Super clean with NEW Granite countertops in the kitchen. THREE large living areas. Cooks delight kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, and additional pantry. Charming breakfast nook overlooks large lush back yard. Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings,dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. All guest bedrooms are good sized with ceiling fans and 2 inch blinds in all windows. Upstairs game room is perfect for the kids. Extensive landscaping and full automatic sprinkler system. Community Park, playground with BBQ grills and picnic tables. Mansfield ISD! Hurry this will go fast!