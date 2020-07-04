903 Lasso Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground

COME AND FALL IN LOVE! This 4 bedroom open concept floorplan includes 2 full baths and a large Study that can be used as an Office, Playroom or Formal Dining. A total of 2050 sqft this home invites with an open kitchen to the living room with lots of windows that will make anyone feel right at HOME & COZY! This home features engineered wood flooring and ceramic tile through out. Large back yard with 12 x 16 shed. Located in the Remington Ranch subdivision, family friendly neighborhood walking distance from Annette Perry Elementary and nearby playground.