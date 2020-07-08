823 Williams Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NATURE IS CALLING...YOU HOME. If tranquility is what you seek then, this home is for you. This cozy cottage is located on a secluded 1 acre lot in south Mansfield less than 5 minutes from entertainment, shopping and just a short drive to everything Ft Worth has to offer. Wake up to the sights and sounds of country living. Plenty of room outside for playing and entertaining. New carpet, laminate flooring and interior paint throughout. Don't miss your chance to call this little piece of paradise your home.