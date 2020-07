Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is IT!! Look no more!! Quiet Mansfield High School neighborhood that is close to shopping. CURB APPEAL!! This one has been updated front to back with newer vinyl windows, all new fixtures, gorgeous luxury plank vinyl wood floors, new carpet, and the kitchen.....Granite, custom cabinets, new appliances. FRIDGE Included. OVERSIZED 2 car garage with tons of room for storage. Huge back yard that backs to a green space, newer HVAC, and storage unit.