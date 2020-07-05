All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

715 Boone Trail

715 Boone Trail · No Longer Available
Location

715 Boone Trail, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic split bedroom floorplan: 4 bedrooms, 2 Living OR Dining plus a large Bonus Room. Close to everything Mansfield has to offer! Convenient to highways and Joe Pool Lake. *PLEASE NOTE* This home is eligible for Lease through Home Partners of America only! Tenant must be approved through HPA. The way it works: 1) tenant applies through HPA & gets approved, 2) HPA buys the home from the property owner and LEASES it to the tenant for up to 3 years. HPA OFFERS the TENANT a RIGHT to purchase during the 3-year lease period, or at the end of it. It is strictly a RIGHT to purchase, Tenant is NEVER obligated to purchase it!!! This is a wonderful rental program whether or not the tenant eventually wants to buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Boone Trail have any available units?
715 Boone Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Boone Trail have?
Some of 715 Boone Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Boone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
715 Boone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Boone Trail pet-friendly?
No, 715 Boone Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 715 Boone Trail offer parking?
Yes, 715 Boone Trail offers parking.
Does 715 Boone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Boone Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Boone Trail have a pool?
Yes, 715 Boone Trail has a pool.
Does 715 Boone Trail have accessible units?
No, 715 Boone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Boone Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Boone Trail has units with dishwashers.

