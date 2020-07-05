715 Boone Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Fantastic split bedroom floorplan: 4 bedrooms, 2 Living OR Dining plus a large Bonus Room. Close to everything Mansfield has to offer! Convenient to highways and Joe Pool Lake. *PLEASE NOTE* This home is eligible for Lease through Home Partners of America only! Tenant must be approved through HPA. The way it works: 1) tenant applies through HPA & gets approved, 2) HPA buys the home from the property owner and LEASES it to the tenant for up to 3 years. HPA OFFERS the TENANT a RIGHT to purchase during the 3-year lease period, or at the end of it. It is strictly a RIGHT to purchase, Tenant is NEVER obligated to purchase it!!! This is a wonderful rental program whether or not the tenant eventually wants to buy.