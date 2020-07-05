712 Biscayne Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SUPER HOME IN MANSFIELD! READY NOW! - PERFECT HOME IN PARKS AT WALNUT CREEK! Two Story, 4 Bedroom with 2.5 Bathrooms! Dual Living Spaces! Upstairs living area functions perfectly as a game-room! Split bedroom floor plan. Master Suite is downstairs and features a garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Cool neutral tones! Updated fixtures! Ceiling fans! 2 inch blinds! Bonus office or Formal Dining Space! Modern kitchen with stylish tile backsplash and white cabinets! Cozy breakfast nook! Fireplace in the downstairs living space. Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please call or Text James Braddock for details at 817-829-1591



(RLNE3961180)