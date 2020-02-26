All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:53 PM

623 Plainview Drive

623 Plainview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

623 Plainview Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3-2-2 on corner lot in Mansfield! Brand new flooring downstairs. Freshly paint. New roof. Large living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, decorative fixtures and beautiful wood look floors which opens to the dining area. Split bedroom floor plan, huge 20x13 master suite with separate vanity upstairs, nice sized secondary bedrooms downstairs. Great backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Plainview Drive have any available units?
623 Plainview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 623 Plainview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
623 Plainview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Plainview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Plainview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 623 Plainview Drive offer parking?
No, 623 Plainview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 623 Plainview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Plainview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Plainview Drive have a pool?
No, 623 Plainview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 623 Plainview Drive have accessible units?
No, 623 Plainview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Plainview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Plainview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 Plainview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 Plainview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

