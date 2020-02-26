623 Plainview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3-2-2 on corner lot in Mansfield! Brand new flooring downstairs. Freshly paint. New roof. Large living area with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, decorative fixtures and beautiful wood look floors which opens to the dining area. Split bedroom floor plan, huge 20x13 master suite with separate vanity upstairs, nice sized secondary bedrooms downstairs. Great backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.