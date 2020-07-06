619 Coal Creek Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This recently updated 3-2-2 home located in Mansfield, TX is move in ready. Living room features bamboo flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with a large walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features a large double sink vanity with knee space along with a separate shower and garden tub. The second bathroom has been updated as well with fresh paint and single sink vanity. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195