Home
/
Mansfield, TX
/
619 Coal Creek Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

619 Coal Creek Dr

619 Coal Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

619 Coal Creek Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This recently updated 3-2-2 home located in Mansfield, TX is move in ready. Living room features bamboo flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with a large walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features a large double sink vanity with knee space along with a separate shower and garden tub. The second bathroom has been updated as well with fresh paint and single sink vanity. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Coal Creek Dr have any available units?
619 Coal Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Coal Creek Dr have?
Some of 619 Coal Creek Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Coal Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
619 Coal Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Coal Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 619 Coal Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 619 Coal Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 619 Coal Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 619 Coal Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Coal Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Coal Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 619 Coal Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 619 Coal Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 619 Coal Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Coal Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Coal Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

