619 Coal Creek Dr

Amenities
This recently updated 3-2-2 home located in Mansfield, TX is move in ready. Living room features bamboo flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom with a large walk in closet and ceiling fan. The master bathroom features a large double sink vanity with knee space along with a separate shower and garden tub. The second bathroom has been updated as well with fresh paint and single sink vanity. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195