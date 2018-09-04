All apartments in Mansfield
618 Blueberry Hill Lane

618 Blueberry Hill Lane
Location

618 Blueberry Hill Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BACK ON THE MARKET. GREAT PRICE on Cozy home. Close to Shopping and highways. Perfect size for small family, single parents or those downsizing. Ample closet space. Laminate Flooring through out for easy maintenance. Enter into large Living area. Kitchen open to Dining. Separate Laundry area off Kitchen, and includes shelving for additional pantry space. 3 Bedrooms and One and one half baths. Access to Back Yard from Dining area. Good size back yard. $50 App Fee per Adult. Use TAR application and include copy of Drivers License and 2 recent pay stubs. Pets Accepted on case by case basis. Cat or Small Dog with a one time non-refundable pet fee. Agent or client to verify rooms and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Blueberry Hill Lane have any available units?
618 Blueberry Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Blueberry Hill Lane have?
Some of 618 Blueberry Hill Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Blueberry Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
618 Blueberry Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Blueberry Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Blueberry Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 618 Blueberry Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 618 Blueberry Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 618 Blueberry Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Blueberry Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Blueberry Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 618 Blueberry Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 618 Blueberry Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 618 Blueberry Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Blueberry Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Blueberry Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

