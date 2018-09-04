618 Blueberry Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BACK ON THE MARKET. GREAT PRICE on Cozy home. Close to Shopping and highways. Perfect size for small family, single parents or those downsizing. Ample closet space. Laminate Flooring through out for easy maintenance. Enter into large Living area. Kitchen open to Dining. Separate Laundry area off Kitchen, and includes shelving for additional pantry space. 3 Bedrooms and One and one half baths. Access to Back Yard from Dining area. Good size back yard. $50 App Fee per Adult. Use TAR application and include copy of Drivers License and 2 recent pay stubs. Pets Accepted on case by case basis. Cat or Small Dog with a one time non-refundable pet fee. Agent or client to verify rooms and schools.