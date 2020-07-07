All apartments in Mansfield
617 S Parkridge Drive
617 S Parkridge Drive

617 S Parkridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

617 S Parkridge Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
Beautiful, completely remodeled home in quite Parkridge Estates. Home sits on over a half acre lot with mature trees. 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms, 4th bedroom could be used as an office, workout room or game room. New floors throughout , nice paint, and new cabinets. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Kitchen has all new appliances. Spacious laundry room with storage, room to fold laundry as well as a sink. Call today to schedule your appointment to view this beautiful home for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 S Parkridge Drive have any available units?
617 S Parkridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 S Parkridge Drive have?
Some of 617 S Parkridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 S Parkridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 S Parkridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 S Parkridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 617 S Parkridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mansfield.
Does 617 S Parkridge Drive offer parking?
No, 617 S Parkridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 617 S Parkridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 S Parkridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 S Parkridge Drive have a pool?
No, 617 S Parkridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 617 S Parkridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 S Parkridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 S Parkridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 S Parkridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

