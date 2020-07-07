617 S Parkridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry

Beautiful, completely remodeled home in quite Parkridge Estates. Home sits on over a half acre lot with mature trees. 4 bedroom 2 full bathrooms, 4th bedroom could be used as an office, workout room or game room. New floors throughout , nice paint, and new cabinets. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Kitchen has all new appliances. Spacious laundry room with storage, room to fold laundry as well as a sink. Call today to schedule your appointment to view this beautiful home for lease.