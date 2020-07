Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 1 story house in an established neighborhood. Close to Worley and Ponder, eateries, shopping and entertainment. Kitchen opens up to the family room. Lots of storage, separate laundry room. Large Formal living room and formal dining room. Master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Large back yard. Zoned to the sought after Mansfield ISD!!!! NEW SPRINKLER SYSTEM HAS BEEN INSTALLED !!!