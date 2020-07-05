605 Douglas Drive

Amenities

This stunning 4/2/2 home within Ember Creek Estates is conveniently located near Walnut Creek and Debbie Lane. Tipps Elementary, Wester Middle, and Mansfield High! With a large, open concept floor plan, the oversized kitchen is open to both the living and dining. The kitchen features new granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, undermount stainless sink, and black appliances. The dining room is enhanced with a wall of windows, which when combined with the soaring vaulted ceilings, creates a magnificent light and bright feel. With wood like flooring, gas fireplace, a built in desk/bookshelf area and vaulted ceilings, the living room is perfect for large furniture. With a split floor plan, the master is separate from the secondary 3 bedrooms and features a large in suite master bathroom with large soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanities, separate toilet room, and a large walk in closet with built ins. The fenced backyard features a storage shed as well.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.