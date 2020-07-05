All apartments in Mansfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 Douglas Drive

605 Douglas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Douglas Drive, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning 4/2/2 home within Ember Creek Estates is conveniently located near Walnut Creek and Debbie Lane. Tipps Elementary, Wester Middle, and Mansfield High! With a large, open concept floor plan, the oversized kitchen is open to both the living and dining. The kitchen features new granite countertops, custom tiled backsplash, undermount stainless sink, and black appliances. The dining room is enhanced with a wall of windows, which when combined with the soaring vaulted ceilings, creates a magnificent light and bright feel. With wood like flooring, gas fireplace, a built in desk/bookshelf area and vaulted ceilings, the living room is perfect for large furniture. With a split floor plan, the master is separate from the secondary 3 bedrooms and features a large in suite master bathroom with large soaking tub and separate shower, dual vanities, separate toilet room, and a large walk in closet with built ins. The fenced backyard features a storage shed as well.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Douglas Drive have any available units?
605 Douglas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Douglas Drive have?
Some of 605 Douglas Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Douglas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Douglas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Douglas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Douglas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 Douglas Drive offer parking?
No, 605 Douglas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 605 Douglas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Douglas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Douglas Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Douglas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Douglas Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Douglas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Douglas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Douglas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

