603 S Waxahachie St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 5:55 PM

603 S Waxahachie St

603 South Waxahachie Street · No Longer Available
Location

603 South Waxahachie Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful home in Mansfield. Recently updated bathrooms and more. Large fenced in backyard. This property won't last long, so don't wait.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 S Waxahachie St have any available units?
603 S Waxahachie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mansfield, TX.
How much is rent in Mansfield, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mansfield Rent Report.
Is 603 S Waxahachie St currently offering any rent specials?
603 S Waxahachie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 S Waxahachie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 S Waxahachie St is pet friendly.
Does 603 S Waxahachie St offer parking?
No, 603 S Waxahachie St does not offer parking.
Does 603 S Waxahachie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 S Waxahachie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 S Waxahachie St have a pool?
No, 603 S Waxahachie St does not have a pool.
Does 603 S Waxahachie St have accessible units?
No, 603 S Waxahachie St does not have accessible units.
Does 603 S Waxahachie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 S Waxahachie St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 S Waxahachie St have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 S Waxahachie St does not have units with air conditioning.

