5408 Farah Place

Experience Farah Place of Mansfield Texas! We have one home available for lease at our 13 unit Single Family Development in Mansfield School District. This is a cute little home with all electric utilities in the house. This home has two full bathrooms and three bedrooms with living and dining area. Just on the other side of the City Limits of Mansfield near Bus 287 and Turner Warnell Road. Quiet community for a family; and a good place to do some stargazing. No garages, but plenty of space to park two vehicles. Water is included. Application fee: $40.